The Republican controlled New Hampshire Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that protects transgender people from discrimination.

House Bill 1319 cleared the Senate with a 14-10 vote. The bill now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Chris Sununu, who said on Wednesday that he will sign the bill into law.

The House, which is also controlled by Republicans, approved the bill in March.

The bill prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations, including bathrooms, based on gender identity. New Hampshire has offered similar protections based on sexual orientation since 1998.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.

“No person should be fired, evicted, or denied service just because of who they are, and it is far beyond time that New Hampshire’s non-discrimination protections include transgender people,” HRC National Field Director Marty Rouse said in a statement. “Fair-minded people across the Granite State support these protections and recognize the importance of making New Hampshire an inclusive and welcoming state for all. Inclusive non-discrimination protections are now one step closer to becoming law, and we urge Governor Sununu to continue this momentum by signing HB 1319.”

New Hampshire is the final New England state to enact such protections, joining 18 additional states.