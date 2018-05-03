Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan on Thursday released “Bloom,” the second single from his forthcoming album.

Sivan, 22, came out gay in a 2013 YouTube video. His debut album Blue Neighbourhood generated singles “Wild,” “Youth,” “Talk Me Down” and “Heaven.”

When Dazed described “Bloom” as a “gay anthem for bottoms,” Sivan mostly agreed.

“It's 100 percent about flowers! That's all it is,” he said.

“Call it whatever you wanna call it. I wanna play that song at every Pride. There's almost a radicalism in just trust, you know? The most radical thing that I can do is share how happy I am,” Sivan added.

In “Bloom,” Sivan sings: “It's true, babe; I've been saving this for you; Promise me you'll hold my hand if I get scared now; Might tell you to take a second, baby slow it down; You should know I bloom, I bloom just for you.”

