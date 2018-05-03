Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan on
Thursday released “Bloom,” the second single from his forthcoming
album.
Sivan, 22, came out gay in a 2013
YouTube video. His debut album Blue Neighbourhood generated
singles “Wild,” “Youth,” “Talk Me Down” and “Heaven.”
When Dazed described “Bloom”
as a “gay anthem for bottoms,” Sivan mostly agreed.
“It's 100 percent about flowers!
That's all it is,” he
said.
“Call it whatever you wanna call it.
I wanna play that song at every Pride. There's almost a radicalism
in just trust, you know? The most radical thing that I can do is
share how happy I am,” Sivan added.
In “Bloom,” Sivan sings: “It's
true, babe; I've been saving this for you; Promise me you'll hold my
hand if I get scared now; Might tell you to take a second, baby slow
it down; You should know I bloom, I bloom just for you.”
(Related: Troye
Sivan says he was forced into “hyper-sexualized environments” at
17.)