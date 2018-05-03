Caitlyn Jenner has denied reports that
she's getting married to transgender model Sophia Hutchins.
UK magazine Heat quoted an
unnamed source as saying, “Cait really sees herself spending the
rest of her life with Sophia.”
“Cait is a complete outcast at the
moment. She has also lost friends in the LGBT community because of
her political views,” the
source added, a reference to Jenner's support for President
Donald Trump and her conservative views.
Hutchins, 21, lives in Jenner's Malibu
home.
Heat added that Jenner, 68, and
Hutchins were planning an intimate ceremony in Malibu.
A spokesperson for Jenner told PinkNews
that there is “no engagement.”
Jenner has previously denied claims
that the pair are dating.
Jenner has been married three times,
with her last marriage to Kris Kardashian ending in 2015 after 24
years.