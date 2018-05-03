Caitlyn Jenner has denied reports that she's getting married to transgender model Sophia Hutchins.

UK magazine Heat quoted an unnamed source as saying, “Cait really sees herself spending the rest of her life with Sophia.”

“Cait is a complete outcast at the moment. She has also lost friends in the LGBT community because of her political views,” the source added, a reference to Jenner's support for President Donald Trump and her conservative views.

Hutchins, 21, lives in Jenner's Malibu home.

Heat added that Jenner, 68, and Hutchins were planning an intimate ceremony in Malibu.

A spokesperson for Jenner told PinkNews that there is “no engagement.”

Jenner has previously denied claims that the pair are dating.

Jenner has been married three times, with her last marriage to Kris Kardashian ending in 2015 after 24 years.