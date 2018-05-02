Mat Staver, founder of the socially
conservative legal group Liberty Counsel, said during an interview
last week that “literally we are a few months away” from
reversing Roe and Obergefell.
Staver made his comments during an
appearance on VCY America, a conservative radio program.
Staver praised President Donald Trump's
decision to nominate Kyle Duncan, an opponent of LGBT rights, to the
Firth Circuit Court of Appeals.
(Related: Senate
confirms Kyle Duncan, who worked to block LGBT rights, to Fifth
Circuit.)
“The nice thing about what President
Trump has done, different from other Republican presidents, is that
he is appointing, he’s nominating, so far, judges who are what I
would call constitutionalists, originalists, dedicated to the
original understanding and interpretation of the Constitution and the
statutes,” Staver
said. “On the other hand, Republican presidents in the past,
they’ve been hit or miss. President Trump so far has been hitting
this on the nail.”
Social conservatives are “one midterm
election away from eventually overturning the Roe v. Wade
decision,” Staver added, predicting one or two more Supreme Court
vacancies during Trump's first term in office.
If Trump is able to replace any liberal
or moderate justice with a conservative judge “that means the
abortion decision, the same-sex marriage decision, all of those
things that went the wrong way will ultimately be in the balance to
be reversed. So literally we are a few months away.”