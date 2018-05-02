Mat Staver, founder of the socially conservative legal group Liberty Counsel, said during an interview last week that “literally we are a few months away” from reversing Roe and Obergefell.

Staver made his comments during an appearance on VCY America, a conservative radio program.

Staver praised President Donald Trump's decision to nominate Kyle Duncan, an opponent of LGBT rights, to the Firth Circuit Court of Appeals.

(Related: Senate confirms Kyle Duncan, who worked to block LGBT rights, to Fifth Circuit.)

“The nice thing about what President Trump has done, different from other Republican presidents, is that he is appointing, he’s nominating, so far, judges who are what I would call constitutionalists, originalists, dedicated to the original understanding and interpretation of the Constitution and the statutes,” Staver said. “On the other hand, Republican presidents in the past, they’ve been hit or miss. President Trump so far has been hitting this on the nail.”

Social conservatives are “one midterm election away from eventually overturning the Roe v. Wade decision,” Staver added, predicting one or two more Supreme Court vacancies during Trump's first term in office.

If Trump is able to replace any liberal or moderate justice with a conservative judge “that means the abortion decision, the same-sex marriage decision, all of those things that went the wrong way will ultimately be in the balance to be reversed. So literally we are a few months away.”