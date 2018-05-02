NSYNC reunited on Monday to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ellen DeGeneres presented NSYNC – Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone – with their star.

Bass, who came out gay in 2006, was closeted as the boy band racked up hit after hit in the late 1990s.

Bass told the thousands of people who gathered at the event that he feared coming out would jeopardize the group's success.

“[The] thing I want to say here today is something I’ve been trying to put into words maybe my whole life,” Bass said. “Growing up in Mississippi and in a Southern Baptist church, in a town where everyone knows your business, I had a secret. I was gay. Yes guys, I’m gay! I am! And at the time, I thought that I would never be able to tell anyone because not only was I terrified of the lasting rejection...I was certain that that would happen…but more than that I didn’t want to jeopardize the careers of these guys up here, much less the hundreds of amazing people who worked tirelessly to bring NSYNC to the world.”

“I thought if I had come out, NSYNC would be over. So I kept my secret,” he added. “And our wildest dreams were coming true and we were so incredibly thankful. And I still am. But so many nights on stage, I’d see so many young, gay fans singing their hearts out and I wanted so badly to let you know, I was you. I just didn’t have the strength then. But I do today and so let me say loud and proud to all my LGBT brothers and sisters, who embrace me and show me the way to be who I am, thank you so much.”

Bass married Michael Turchin in 2014 in Los Angeles.