Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy will
headline the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) LGBTQ Gala on June
25.
The announcement comes just days after
Kenworthy and fellow out Olympian Adam Rippon boycotted a reception
at the White House for Winter Olympians over President Donald Trump's
LGBT policies.
Kenworthy, 26, in particular has
criticized the president's attempt to reintroduce a ban on
transgender troops serving openly.
"I couldn't be more excited to
join the DNC at their LGBTQ Gala this Pride season,” Kenworthy
said in a statement given to ABC News.
"Over the last year, the
Trump-Pence administration has pushed our community to the sidelines,
attacking us for who we are and who we love.”
"It's time we take a stand against
this administration by electing representatives this upcoming
November who actively support and believe in equality for everyone,”
he added.
(Related: Gus
Kenworthy, Adam Rippon respond to critics angry over White House
boycott.)