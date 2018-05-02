Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy will headline the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) LGBTQ Gala on June 25.

The announcement comes just days after Kenworthy and fellow out Olympian Adam Rippon boycotted a reception at the White House for Winter Olympians over President Donald Trump's LGBT policies.

Kenworthy, 26, in particular has criticized the president's attempt to reintroduce a ban on transgender troops serving openly.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the DNC at their LGBTQ Gala this Pride season,” Kenworthy said in a statement given to ABC News.

"Over the last year, the Trump-Pence administration has pushed our community to the sidelines, attacking us for who we are and who we love.”

"It's time we take a stand against this administration by electing representatives this upcoming November who actively support and believe in equality for everyone,” he added.

