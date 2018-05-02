The Broadway revival of Tony Kushner's
AIDS drama Angels in America received 11 Tony Award
nominations on Tuesday.
Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Susan
Brown and Denise Gough received acting nominations. The play is also
in the running for best scenic design, best costume design, best
lighting design, best sound design, best play revival and best
original score. Director Mariane Elliott also received a Tony Award
nomination.
Set in New York in the midst of the
AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, Angels in
America explores gay life in the turbulent 1980s.
Kushner's two-part play first premiered
in 1991 to rave reviews and numerous awards, including the Pulitzer
Prize for drama, the Tony Award for best play and the Drama Desk
Award for outstanding play.
Lane, who is openly gay, plays closeted
conservative Roy Cohn in the play, while Garfield portrays Prior
Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS.
