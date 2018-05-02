The Broadway revival of Tony Kushner's AIDS drama Angels in America received 11 Tony Award nominations on Tuesday.

Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Susan Brown and Denise Gough received acting nominations. The play is also in the running for best scenic design, best costume design, best lighting design, best sound design, best play revival and best original score. Director Mariane Elliott also received a Tony Award nomination.

Set in New York in the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, Angels in America explores gay life in the turbulent 1980s.

Kushner's two-part play first premiered in 1991 to rave reviews and numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for drama, the Tony Award for best play and the Drama Desk Award for outstanding play.

Lane, who is openly gay, plays closeted conservative Roy Cohn in the play, while Garfield portrays Prior Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS.

