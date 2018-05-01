Queer Eye's food guy Antoni Porowski has landed a book deal with Rux Martin of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book, slated for release next year, will contain around 100 recipes focusing on “simple, healthy, visually appealing” dishes.

“I could not be more thrilled to be writing about the recipes I love and think are essential to any novice home cook, professional, and somewhere in between,” Porowski said in a statement. “I’m also truly honored to be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: the talented and passionate Rux Martin, for whom I have such tremendous respect. We immediately bonded on the importance of hors-d’oeuvres and our mutual love for Vermont, and I can’t wait to publish this book and share my personal recipes with the world.”

Martin said that Porowski, 34, has an “appealing vulnerability that helps him connect instantly with newbies in the kitchen.”

“But his recipes are so stylish and contemporary that they pull in sophisticates too. I was drawn to their blend of European classical approach and American accessibility,” Martin added.

Netflix premiered its “reimagined” Queer Eye featuring five openly gay stylists in February.