Queer Eye's food guy Antoni
Porowski has landed a book deal with Rux Martin of Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt.
According to Entertainment
Weekly, the book, slated for release next year, will contain
around 100 recipes focusing on “simple, healthy, visually
appealing” dishes.
“I could not be more thrilled to be
writing about the recipes I love and think are essential to any
novice home cook, professional, and somewhere in between,” Porowski
said in a statement. “I’m also truly honored to be published by
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: the talented and passionate Rux Martin,
for whom I have such tremendous respect. We immediately bonded on the
importance of hors-d’oeuvres and our mutual love for Vermont, and I
can’t wait to publish this book and share my personal recipes with
the world.”
Martin said that Porowski, 34, has an
“appealing vulnerability that helps him connect instantly with
newbies in the kitchen.”
“But his recipes are so stylish and
contemporary that they pull in sophisticates too. I was drawn to
their blend of European classical approach and American
accessibility,” Martin added.
Netflix premiered its “reimagined”
Queer Eye featuring five openly gay stylists in February.