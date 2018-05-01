A gay contestant on The Voice Australia proposed to his boyfriend over the weekend.

After singer Nathan Brake sang a cover of Nick Jonas' Jealous, he asked for his partner Mitchell Baines to join him on the stage.

“I just wanted to bring you out here, because we've had a beautiful six years together,” Brake told Baines.

“You've been a constant support for me over these past six years. So, I just wanted to ask you,” he added as he dropped to one knee and produced a ring, prompting screams from the coaches and the audience. “Will you marry me?”

“Yes. Of course,” Baines answered.

The couple shared a kiss before the coaches – Boy George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and Joe Jonas – joined them to offer their congratulations.

“That was beautiful,” Boy George said. “I love an unexpected proposal.”

Rowland promised to sing at the couple's wedding.

The televised proposal comes just months after Australia extended marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.