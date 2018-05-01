A gay contestant on The Voice
Australia proposed to his boyfriend over the weekend.
After singer Nathan Brake sang a cover
of Nick Jonas' Jealous, he asked for his partner Mitchell
Baines to join him on the stage.
“I just wanted to bring you out here,
because we've had a beautiful six years together,” Brake told
Baines.
“You've been a constant support for
me over these past six years. So, I just wanted to ask you,” he
added as he dropped to one knee and produced a ring, prompting
screams from the coaches and the audience. “Will you marry me?”
“Yes. Of course,” Baines answered.
The couple shared a kiss before the
coaches – Boy George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and Joe Jonas –
joined them to offer their congratulations.
“That was beautiful,” Boy George
said. “I love an unexpected proposal.”
Rowland promised to sing at the
couple's wedding.
The televised proposal comes just
months after Australia extended marriage rights to gay and lesbian
couples.