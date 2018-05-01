Out Pennsylvania state Representative Brian Sims said in a recent interview that he has received inappropriate “sexual innuendos” from gay men.

When asked whether gay men “overstep their boundaries,” Sims answered: “I don't think it's fair to say all men do.”

“In my experience it's far from all gay men. Yes, it happens to me. Gay men, many times, communicate in sexual innuendo,” he told LGBT blog Queerty.

“Rightfully or wrongfully, they bring those conversations into scenarios where it isn't appropriate.”

Sims, Pennsylvania's first openly gay elected state legislator, was first elected to his seat in 2012.

Sims also said that he doesn't judge anyone who uses dating apps such as Grindr and Tinder.

“I know that I have gay colleagues who use apps to date and to pursue relationships,” he said. “I say that without one ounce of judgment. How people choose to act sexually is entirely up to them.”