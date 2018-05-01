Out Pennsylvania state Representative
Brian Sims said in a recent interview that he has received
inappropriate “sexual innuendos” from gay men.
When asked whether gay men “overstep
their boundaries,” Sims answered: “I don't think it's fair to say
all men do.”
“In my experience it's far from all
gay men. Yes, it happens to me. Gay men, many times, communicate in
sexual innuendo,” he told LGBT blog Queerty.
“Rightfully or wrongfully, they bring
those conversations into scenarios where it isn't appropriate.”
Sims, Pennsylvania's first openly gay
elected state legislator, was first elected to his seat in 2012.
Sims also said that he doesn't judge
anyone who uses dating apps such as Grindr and Tinder.
“I know that I have gay colleagues
who use apps to date and to pursue relationships,” he said. “I
say that without one ounce of judgment. How people choose to act
sexually is entirely up to them.”