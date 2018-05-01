British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie
has come out bisexual.
The 27-year-old Anne-Marie recently
released her second studio album, Speak Your Mind.
In an interview with The Line of
Best Fit, Anne-Marie discussed her sexuality for the first time
publicly.
“I've never ever just been attracted
to men. I've never just been attracted to women,” Anne-Marie said.
“I've never felt the need to tell
anyone that I'm bisexual,” she
said. “I don't feel like I am. I just feel like I'm attracted
to who I like. I honestly feel like everyone is like that.”
She added that she has to say something
when it comes to issues she cares about.
“I will speak about anything; I have
no wall and there's not a thing I'm scared to talk about. But I know
that there's a limit. My opinion is just that, an opinion. So if I
tweet about who I support in politics, I'm not going to convince
others to support who I do. That's what I want in my head, but it's
just going to piss people off. But when it comes to things like
racism, sexism and homophobia -stuff that I feel really strongly
about – I'm going say something,” Anne-Marie said.