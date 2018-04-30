Out skier Gus Kenworthy and figure
skater Adam Rippon have responded to critics angry over their
decision to boycott a visit to the White House in protest of
President Donald Trump's policies.
Other Team USA athletes also refused to
attend Friday's reception.
“All US Olympians and Paralympics are
invited to visit the White House and meet the President after the
Games,” Kenworthy messaged on Twitter. “Today is this year's
visit and USOC spokesperson says he's never seen so many athletes
turn down their invites. The resistance is real.”
In January, Rippon, the first openly
gay American to medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, told the
BBC that he would not feel welcome at the White House.
Kenworthy, who came out gay after
taking home a silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Games, told TIME
in December that he would refuse an invitation to the White House.
“I have no interest in faking support,” he said at the time.
Angry critics on social media proposed
de-funding U.S. athletes who skipped meeting the president.
Kenworthy responded with the news that
the U.S. does not fund its Olympic team.
“To those saying @Adaripp and I
shouldn't get gov't funding since we skipped the White House visit:
WE DON'T! Absolutely $0. The US is one of the only countries that
doesn't pay a penny to its Olympic team to train/compete. All money
comes from sponsors and private donations...”
“Go off mom,” Rippon messaged in
response.