Out skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater Adam Rippon have responded to critics angry over their decision to boycott a visit to the White House in protest of President Donald Trump's policies.

Other Team USA athletes also refused to attend Friday's reception.

“All US Olympians and Paralympics are invited to visit the White House and meet the President after the Games,” Kenworthy messaged on Twitter. “Today is this year's visit and USOC spokesperson says he's never seen so many athletes turn down their invites. The resistance is real.”

In January, Rippon, the first openly gay American to medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, told the BBC that he would not feel welcome at the White House.

Kenworthy, who came out gay after taking home a silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Games, told TIME in December that he would refuse an invitation to the White House. “I have no interest in faking support,” he said at the time.

Angry critics on social media proposed de-funding U.S. athletes who skipped meeting the president.

Kenworthy responded with the news that the U.S. does not fund its Olympic team.

“To those saying @Adaripp and I shouldn't get gov't funding since we skipped the White House visit: WE DON'T! Absolutely $0. The US is one of the only countries that doesn't pay a penny to its Olympic team to train/compete. All money comes from sponsors and private donations...”

“Go off mom,” Rippon messaged in response.