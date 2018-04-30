Out singer-songwriter Eli Lieb has
released 13 new songs in his new album The Nights We Lived.
Speaking to Celeb Mix, Lieb said that
he wrote and recorded all of the songs after moving away from Los
Angeles.
“I think I was so unhappy living
there, that the second I left and focused on being happy again, I
opened up those creative channels and cleared all the muck that had
been building up. The songs just poured out of me. I wrote and
produced the whole album by myself, which allowed the most authentic
and pure form of me to be captured. Every single word, sound, bleep
you hear comes from me,” he said.
Lieb said that the track “Fall
for You” is about a rocky relationship.
“We would date, break up, be friends,
and get back together,” Lieb
said. “I always felt like when we were dating, we would drift
apart, which is so tragic about the whole situation. When you decide
to be together, you would hope that you would become closer. We don’t
talk anymore but looking back at it, I would do it all again. We had
such a close friendship and I really fell for him over the years.
That feeling of falling for someone that you truly care about is
really rare and can add so much to your life. The timing was off for
us but I only look back with love.”
Lieb said that he wrote “When
You Need a Friend” after learning about the suicide of a
transgender teen in his hometown.
“I didn't know him personally, but he
worked in the local grocery store and would always bag my groceries,”
he said. “So when I found out what happened, I was really shocked
and upset.”
Lieb called the album's title track,
“The Nights We Lived,”
his most intimate.
“It documents specific time periods
in my life,” he said. “I picked this song as the title track to
the album because the whole record is an accumulation of experiences
that have lead to who and where I am today.”