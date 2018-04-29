Designer Nate Berkus has responded to Derick Dillard's homophobic rant.

Dillard is married to Jill Duggar, one of the co-stars of TLC's Counting On, a spin-off show of the network's 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled following allegations that Josh Duggar, one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's children, had molested underage girls when he was a teenager.

In November, TLC cut ties with Dillard after he made transphobic comments about Jazz Jennings, the star of the network's I Am Jazz.

Berkus and his husband, Jeremiah Brent, are the stars of TLC's Nate and Jeremiah By Design and they recently welcomed their second child to their family.

“What a travesty of a family,” Dillard captioned a photo of the couple with their daughter on Twitter. “It's sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.”

In a separate tweet, Dillard compared being gay to adultery.

“They affect this poor child, as well as what perversions are celebrated,” he replied to a user who asked how the couple's lives affected him. “If it were adultery, I doubt a network would be so quick to focus on the reality of it as it if were ok.”

Berkus appeared to respond to Dillard, saying in a tweet: “My hope with having a show like #NateandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves.”