Designer Nate Berkus has responded to
Derick Dillard's homophobic rant.
Dillard is married
to Jill Duggar, one of the co-stars of TLC's Counting On, a
spin-off show of the network's 19 Kids and Counting, which was
canceled following allegations that Josh Duggar, one of Jim Bob and
Michelle Duggar's children, had molested underage girls when he was a
teenager.
In November, TLC
cut ties with Dillard after he made transphobic comments about Jazz
Jennings, the star of the network's I Am Jazz.
Berkus and his
husband, Jeremiah Brent, are the stars of TLC's Nate and Jeremiah
By Design and they recently welcomed their second child to their
family.
(Related: Nate
Berkus, Jeremiah Brent talk parenthood on By
Design
premiere.)
“What a travesty
of a family,” Dillard captioned a photo of the couple with their
daughter on Twitter. “It's sad how blatant the liberal agenda is,
such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading
to children on public television as if it should be normal.”
In a separate
tweet, Dillard compared being gay to adultery.
“They affect this
poor child, as well as what perversions are celebrated,” he replied
to a user who asked how the couple's lives affected him. “If it
were adultery, I doubt a network would be so quick to focus on the
reality of it as it if were ok.”
Berkus appeared to
respond to Dillard, saying in a tweet: “My hope with having a show
like #NateandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and
welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down
barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our
family loves.”