Out artists Melissa Etheridge and Adam
Lambert will perform together for the first time at the 29th
annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday, May 5.
GLAAD said in a statement released on
Thursday that the queer rock icons will take to the stage to
celebrate the 25th anniversary of Etheridge's 1993
mainstream breakthrough album Yes I Am.
“Melissa Etheridge is a living legend
whose coming out 25 years ago was a powerful inspiration for the
entire LGBTQ community, myself included,” GLAAD President and CEO
Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Add in the amazing Adam
Lambert to the mix and this is sure to be a one-of-a-kind performance
to remember.”
The pair will perform a duet of
Etheridge's classic song “I'm the Only One,” one of her biggest
hits.
After coming out in 1993, Etheridge
became a vocal supporter of LGBT right, including marriage equality.
Lambert is the first openly gay artists to have a number one album on
the Billboard chart.
(Related: Adam
Lambert says music industry had “more of an element” of
homophobia in 2009.)
At next weekend's event, GLAAD will
honor director Ava DuVernay, actress
Samira Wiley and JAY-Z's
mother Gloria Carter.