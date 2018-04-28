Out artists Melissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert will perform together for the first time at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday, May 5.

GLAAD said in a statement released on Thursday that the queer rock icons will take to the stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Etheridge's 1993 mainstream breakthrough album Yes I Am.

“Melissa Etheridge is a living legend whose coming out 25 years ago was a powerful inspiration for the entire LGBTQ community, myself included,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Add in the amazing Adam Lambert to the mix and this is sure to be a one-of-a-kind performance to remember.”

The pair will perform a duet of Etheridge's classic song “I'm the Only One,” one of her biggest hits.

After coming out in 1993, Etheridge became a vocal supporter of LGBT right, including marriage equality. Lambert is the first openly gay artists to have a number one album on the Billboard chart.

At next weekend's event, GLAAD will honor director Ava DuVernay, actress Samira Wiley and JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter.