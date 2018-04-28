Joy Reid on Saturday opened her MSNBC weekend show AM Joy with an apology to the LGBT community.

The apology comes as Reid is under fire for recently surfaced homophobic posts published on her now-defunct blog, the Reid Report.

Reid first apologized in December for posts in which she referred to former Florida Governor Charlie Crist as “Miss Charlie.” The posts were written from 2007 to 2009. In other posts, Reid made derogatory remarks about gay people, including the claims that two men kissing makes “most straight people cringe” and gay men “tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.”

More recently, however, Reid has said that she believes her blog was hacked. She acknowledge on Saturday that security experts have found no evidence to support her hacking claim.

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things, because they are completely alien to me,” Reid told her audience. “But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don't believe me.”

“I've not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that I am truly, truly sorry,” she added.