Joy Reid on Saturday opened her MSNBC
weekend show AM Joy with an apology to the LGBT community.
The apology comes as Reid is under fire
for recently surfaced homophobic posts published on her now-defunct
blog, the Reid Report.
Reid first apologized in December for
posts in which she referred to former Florida Governor Charlie Crist
as “Miss Charlie.” The posts were written from 2007 to 2009. In
other posts, Reid made derogatory remarks about gay people, including
the claims that two men kissing makes “most straight people cringe”
and gay men “tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent
types.”
More recently, however, Reid has said
that she believes her blog was hacked. She acknowledge on Saturday
that security experts have found no evidence to support her hacking
claim.
“I genuinely do not believe I wrote
those hateful things, because they are completely alien to me,”
Reid told her audience. “But I can definitely understand, based on
things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people
don't believe me.”
“I've not been exempt from being dumb
or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own
that. I get it. And for that I am truly, truly sorry,” she added.