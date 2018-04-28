Gus Kenworthy has called fellow
Olympian Adam Rippon his “favorite person to be around.”
Kenworthy, who came out gay after
taking home a silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Games, talked to the AP
about the love and support he received at the 2018 Winter Olympics in
South Korea.
“I definitely felt the love,”
Kenworthy said on the red carpet from the 29th annual
GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. “More than ever before, I felt
so supported, so lifted up. It was amazing.”
“And Adam's amazing. I feel like I'm
just riding his coattails still, because he's just like the media
star. And I love that we get grouped in together because he's like
my favorite person to be around,” he
said.
On attending the GLAAD Media Awards,
Kenworthy said that he was “very humbled to be here.”
“I feel so blessed to get to be here
and it's a far cry from where I was a few years ago, in the closet.
To be here being celebrated for being an out gay man and being among
such incredible company of out, authentic LGBTQ people. It's just an
important awards show and an important organization and I'm just very
humbled to be here.”
