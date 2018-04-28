Gus Kenworthy has called fellow Olympian Adam Rippon his “favorite person to be around.”

Kenworthy, who came out gay after taking home a silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Games, talked to the AP about the love and support he received at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“I definitely felt the love,” Kenworthy said on the red carpet from the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. “More than ever before, I felt so supported, so lifted up. It was amazing.”

“And Adam's amazing. I feel like I'm just riding his coattails still, because he's just like the media star. And I love that we get grouped in together because he's like my favorite person to be around,” he said.

(Related: Adam Rippon, Gus Kenworthy boycotting White House visit with Trump.)

On attending the GLAAD Media Awards, Kenworthy said that he was “very humbled to be here.”

“I feel so blessed to get to be here and it's a far cry from where I was a few years ago, in the closet. To be here being celebrated for being an out gay man and being among such incredible company of out, authentic LGBTQ people. It's just an important awards show and an important organization and I'm just very humbled to be here.”

(Related: Melissa Etheridge, Adam Lambert to perform together at GLAAD Media Awards.)