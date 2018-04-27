City leaders in Phoenix have approved a
plan to install two rainbow-colored crosswalks to honor the lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender community.
The City Council approved the
crosswalks at a meeting held on Tuesday.
According to the Arizona Republic,
the crosswalks will be located in central Phoenix and three local
LGBT groups have agreed to fund installation and maintenance of the
crosswalks.
One crosswalk will be located in the
city's Melrose District, which has several gay bars. The second
crosswalk will be installed near the downtown headquarters of several
LGBT organizations.
Michael Fornelli, executive director of
Phoenix Pride, said that the crosswalks show Phoenix as an inclusive
city.
“The time is right to move this
proposal forward to bring rainbow crosswalks,” Fornelli
said, “so that our city can continue to embrace and thrive in
our diversity and our inclusion and in welcoming all people who wish
to visit, live in, work in, build a business in or simply enjoy the
city of Phoenix.”
Other cities which have installed
rainbow crosswalks include Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, San
Francisco, Seattle, Tucson and Washington, D.C.