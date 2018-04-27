City leaders in Phoenix have approved a plan to install two rainbow-colored crosswalks to honor the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The City Council approved the crosswalks at a meeting held on Tuesday.

According to the Arizona Republic, the crosswalks will be located in central Phoenix and three local LGBT groups have agreed to fund installation and maintenance of the crosswalks.

One crosswalk will be located in the city's Melrose District, which has several gay bars. The second crosswalk will be installed near the downtown headquarters of several LGBT organizations.

Michael Fornelli, executive director of Phoenix Pride, said that the crosswalks show Phoenix as an inclusive city.

“The time is right to move this proposal forward to bring rainbow crosswalks,” Fornelli said, “so that our city can continue to embrace and thrive in our diversity and our inclusion and in welcoming all people who wish to visit, live in, work in, build a business in or simply enjoy the city of Phoenix.”

Other cities which have installed rainbow crosswalks include Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle, Tucson and Washington, D.C.