GLAAD on Thursday announced that it
would honor JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter with a Special Recognition
Award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Award in New York on
Saturday, May 5.
Carter came out lesbian earlier this
year on a track on JAY-Z's 4:44.
On the track, titled “Smile,” JAY-Z
raps: “Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian; Had to pretend so
long that she's a thespian; Had to hide in the closet, so she
medicate; Society shame and the pain was too much to take; Cried
tears of joy when you fell in love; Don't matter to me if it's a him
or her.”
Carter also talks on the track about
her struggle and decision to “be free.” “Love who you love,”
she says, “because life isn't guaranteed. Smile.”
“By sharing her truth with the world,
Gloria Carter increased visibility of lesbian women of color at a
critical time and sent a powerful message of empowerment to the
entire LGBTQ community,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis
said in a statement. “Her story and the unconditional love that
her family exhibits resonates with so many. The GLAAD Media Awards
will be a critical platform to honor her work and further this
important message.”
Also being honored at next weekend's
event are director Ava DuVernay, who will receive the group's
Excellence in Media Award, and actress Samira Wiley, who will receive
the Vito Russo Award.
