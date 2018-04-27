GLAAD on Thursday announced that it would honor JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter with a Special Recognition Award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Award in New York on Saturday, May 5.

Carter came out lesbian earlier this year on a track on JAY-Z's 4:44.

On the track, titled “Smile,” JAY-Z raps: “Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian; Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian; Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate; Society shame and the pain was too much to take; Cried tears of joy when you fell in love; Don't matter to me if it's a him or her.”

Carter also talks on the track about her struggle and decision to “be free.” “Love who you love,” she says, “because life isn't guaranteed. Smile.”

“By sharing her truth with the world, Gloria Carter increased visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time and sent a powerful message of empowerment to the entire LGBTQ community,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Her story and the unconditional love that her family exhibits resonates with so many. The GLAAD Media Awards will be a critical platform to honor her work and further this important message.”

Also being honored at next weekend's event are director Ava DuVernay, who will receive the group's Excellence in Media Award, and actress Samira Wiley, who will receive the Vito Russo Award.

