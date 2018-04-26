In a recent interview with The
Times, British diver Tom Daley said that he identifies as queer.
The 23-year-old Daley came out bisexual
in a 2013 YouTube video.
He and husband Dustin Lance Black, 43,
are expecting their first child in June. Daley has said the baby is
a boy.
“The word a lot of people are using
now is queer, instead of labeling yourself as lesbian, gay or
transsexual,” Daley said. “Queer is, like, a better word, it
doesn't define you, it's questioning.”
“People say, 'You like boys,' but
I've liked girls too. My generation shouldn't feel the need to be
labeled; we are too obsessed by gender.”
“I am not 100 percent straight, I'm
not 100 percent gay, I'm just queer. My generation, I think, are
more fluid,” he
added.