In a new interview, Karamo Brown said
that with the possible exception of grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness,
none of the Queer Eye cast identifies as queer.
Netflix announced in January that it
would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. The streaming
service premiered the reality series featuring five openly gay
stylists on Wednesday, February 7 to rave reviews.
Speaking to entertainment journalist
Marc Malkin on Facebook Live, Brown, the show's 37-year-old culture
guy, said that he identifies as gay, not queer.
“I don't [describe myself as queer].
I describe myself as gay. I come from an old school where gay used
to be negative,” Brown
said.
“It’s not negative anymore to me.
Through the years, I understand the reclaiming the power with it, but
queer is more an umbrella that encompasses so many other people and,
for me, I identify as a gay man.”
“I have a lot of friends who identify
as queer. I don’t know if any of the guys on [Queer Eye]
identify as queer. None of us identify as queer. I don’t know about
Jonathan. We never asked if Jonathan identifies as queer. I know that
me, Bobby and Tan identify as gay men. Antoni identifies as a gay
man… I don’t know what Jonathan identifies as. I would assume
gay, but I don’t know.”
