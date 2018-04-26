In a Rolling Stone cover story, singer-actor Janelle Monáe describes herself as “a queer black woman.”

Monáe, 32, has appears in Rio 2, Moonlight, Hidden Figures and the upcoming film The Women of Marwen.

Monáe's third studio album Dirty Computer arrives Tuesday. The album is accompanied by a 45-minute film, also titled Dirty Computer.

Rolling Stone described the lyrics on Dirty Computer as “flesh-and-blood confessions of both physical and emotional insecurity, punctuated with sexual liberation.”

“I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud,” she said.

Monáe also confirmed rumors about her own sexuality in the interview.

"Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” Monáe said.

She added that she initially identified as bisexual, “but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis thanked Monáe in a tweet: “Visibility matters and culture shift is possible when we boldly speak the truth and beauty of our lives as LGBTQ people.”