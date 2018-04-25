Ellen Page has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming drama Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Page will play Shawna, Mary Ann Singleton's daughter.

Production on the 10-episode limited series revival is expected to start later this year. Netflix is expected to premiere the series next year.

Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis will reprise their roles in the new installment and Maupin will executive produce.

Maupin, who married Christopher Turner in 2007, began writing Tales of the City in the mid 70s as a newspaper serial. The stories were later reworked into a series of books. Maupin's fist novel, Tales of the City, was published in 1978. Eight more books followed, ending with The Days of Anna Madrigal in 2014. The first three novels in the series have been adapted into three television miniseries starring Dukakis as Anna Madrigal and Linney as Mary Ann Singleton.

The Netflix installment would be set in present day San Francisco as Mary Ann returns to the boarding house run by Anna at 28 Barbary Lane. The premise appears to follow Maupin's eighth novel in the series, Mary Ann in Autumn.

Tales has been praised for its early portrayal of gay and transgender characters.