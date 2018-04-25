Netflix will release its Sense8 two-hour series finale on June 8, the streaming service said Tuesday.

“Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates,” Netflix said of the series' final installment.

Following Netflix's announcement that it was canceling the sci-fi show after two seasons, fans launched a petition calling on the company to reverse its decision. Netflix agreed to produce the finale.

Transgender sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the show with J. Michael Straczynski.

In the show, eight characters cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each other in a dimension that transcends reality. One of those characters is gay, Lito Rodriguez (played by Miguel Angel Silvestre), and another is transgender, Nomi Marks (played by transgender actress Jamie Clayton).

The show has been praised for giving its LGBT characters complete lives, including romantic relationships. Nomi is in love with her girlfriend Amanita (Freema Agyeman), while Lito is in a relationship with Hernando (Alfonso Herrera).