Rugby player and former bobsledder Simon Dunn used a victory kiss with his boyfriend to send a message to Australian rugby star Israel Folau.

Folau, who plays for the Wallabies, has defended homophobic remarks he made on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Folau, a devout Christian who regularly posts religious messages, posted a meme earlier this month on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What was God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”

According to the BBC, Folau has since deleted the comment.

Folau later said that he was only speaking “from the heart.”

Dunn, who gained notoriety when he became the first openly gay man to join Australia's bobsleigh team in 2014, and his boyfriend, Felix, play for London LGBT rugby club King's Cross Steelers.

Dunn tweeted to Folau a photo of himself and his boyfriend sharing a kiss after their team's victory on Saturday.

“My way of showing @IzzyFolau that homophobia has no place in sport,” he captioned the photo.

Speaking to DNA, Dunn explained that the photo “not only shows the love for my partner but also that a person's sexuality truly has zero impact on their ability to perform as an athlete.”

“I've been lucky enough to play many sports at different levels, including representing my country. One thing I learned was homophobia has no place in the sporting world and it's comments like those from Israel truly are outdated.”

“We as LGBT athletes need to continue to champion the cause of inclusion!” Dunn added.