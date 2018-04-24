In a series of tweets on Sunday,
Kehlani announced that she identifies as queer.
The 22-year-old singer wrote: “cuz I
keep geddin asked... I'm queer. Not bi, not straight. I'm attracted
to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people,
intersex people, trans people. lil poly panseuxal papa hello good
morning. Does that answer your questions?”
“and since we on that.... I'm the
LEAST attracted to straight men, y'all really adorable sometimes tho.
Bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho,” she wrote in a
separate tweet.
The tweets come after Kehlani kissed
Demi Lovato onstage earlier this month.
(Related: Demi
Lovato says she's open to dating men and women.)
Kehlani later deleted the tweets and
apologized after a user told her that some people would be offended
by the labels she used.
“i retracted my queer tweet because i
am being corrected about the way in which i listed the gender
spectrum and i'm super super sensitive to being offensive especially
when i'm only trying to appreciate,” she messaged. “point is, i
love love, and that love lies in every gender there is. [golden heart
emoji].”
She continued in a separate tweet on
Monday: “(repetitive so it's suuuper clear) my identifying as queer
wasn't the issue, it was the singling out of trans & intersex
which sounded transphobic, ignorant and to some, sounding like
festishization. Which is completely wrong, not my intention, and
something to say sorry about.”