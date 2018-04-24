In a series of tweets on Sunday, Kehlani announced that she identifies as queer.

The 22-year-old singer wrote: “cuz I keep geddin asked... I'm queer. Not bi, not straight. I'm attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly panseuxal papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?”

“and since we on that.... I'm the LEAST attracted to straight men, y'all really adorable sometimes tho. Bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

The tweets come after Kehlani kissed Demi Lovato onstage earlier this month.

Kehlani later deleted the tweets and apologized after a user told her that some people would be offended by the labels she used.

“i retracted my queer tweet because i am being corrected about the way in which i listed the gender spectrum and i'm super super sensitive to being offensive especially when i'm only trying to appreciate,” she messaged. “point is, i love love, and that love lies in every gender there is. [golden heart emoji].”

She continued in a separate tweet on Monday: “(repetitive so it's suuuper clear) my identifying as queer wasn't the issue, it was the singling out of trans & intersex which sounded transphobic, ignorant and to some, sounding like festishization. Which is completely wrong, not my intention, and something to say sorry about.”