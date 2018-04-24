Appearing Wednesday on TBS' CONAN, Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie performed his Beatles cover of And I Love Her for the LGBT community.

Gibbard's And I Love Him appears on the six-track album “Universal Love” from MGM Resorts.

“My next guest tonight is sharing a song he recorded for Universal Love, a new album produced by MGM Resorts that re-imagines classic weddings to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ community,” host Conan O'Brien told the audience in introducing Gibbard.

Bob Dylan, Kesha, St. Vincent, Kele Okereke and Valerie June also appear on the album.

Dylan re-recorded “She's Funny That Way” as “He's Funny That Way.”

Kesha, an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights, closes the album with “I Need a Woman to Love Me,” changing the pronouns in Janis Joplin's “I Need a Man to Love Me.”

“Universal Love” is available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.