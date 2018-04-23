A Delaware man has accused members of a University of Delaware fraternity of physically attacking him at an off-campus party.

According to NBC10, former student Rancel Vandez, who is openly gay, was waiting for a friend to come out of a bathroom when a frat brother approached him and told him to leave. The frat brother allegedly hurled a gay slur at Vandez and pushed him from behind as he walked away.

Vandez said that more frat brothers joined in the attack.

“They were just being rude, telling me to leave, calling me names,” Valdez said. “I didn't even look their way or nothing. They all just came to me.”

Valdez's injuries include a broken leg. The injury has sidelined Valdez from work for a month.

The University of Delaware called the incident “reprehensible.”

“This kind of reprehensible behavior is not tolerated at the University of Delaware,” the school's president, Dennis Assanis, said in a statement. “We will take all appropriate measures in the student conduct process to ensure any offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

Police are not investigating the incident as a hate crime.