A Delaware man has accused members of a
University of Delaware fraternity of physically attacking him at an
off-campus party.
According to NBC10, former student
Rancel Vandez, who is openly gay, was waiting for a friend to come
out of a bathroom when a frat brother approached him and told him to
leave. The frat brother allegedly hurled a gay slur at Vandez and
pushed him from behind as he walked away.
Vandez said that more frat brothers
joined in the attack.
“They were just being rude, telling
me to leave, calling me names,” Valdez
said. “I didn't even look their way or nothing. They all just
came to me.”
Valdez's injuries include a broken leg.
The injury has sidelined Valdez from work for a month.
The University of Delaware called the
incident “reprehensible.”
“This kind of reprehensible behavior
is not tolerated at the University of Delaware,” the school's
president, Dennis Assanis, said in a statement. “We will take all
appropriate measures in the student conduct process to ensure any
offenders are held accountable for their actions.”
Police are not investigating the
incident as a hate crime.