The LGBT community in Trinidad and
Tobago has reported an increase in homophobic attacks following last
week's ruling striking down sections of the country's penal code that
criminalized consensual same-sex activity.
LGBT rights activists in the country
cheered the ruling but said that hey expect the government will
appeal the decision.
According to the Washington
Blade, activists who attended a rally outside the high court
have become targets of homophobic attacks.
Cherisse Lauren Berkeley, 26, said she
was assaulted outside the high court and was forced to flee her home
after her address was made public. She also said that she's received
threats online by people angered by the ruling.
Luke Sinnette, an executive member of
Friends for Life, an LGBT support group, said that eight people have
been evicted from their homes and two were asked to leave by their
families.
He said that the ruling appears to have
triggered the evictions.
“Not one of these cases would have
been people who were hiding their sexuality,” Sinnette said.
“People are acting on a facade to be seen as moral.”
A final decision on how to deal with
the laws is expected in July, The Guardian reported.