British diver Tom Daley and U.S.
screenwriter Dustin Lance Black threw a “surprise” baby shower
this week.
The married couple announced on
Valentine's Day that they were having a baby via surrogate. Daley
later said that they were “gonna have a little boy.”
The couple shared images from the party
on Instagram.
In one photo the men are wearing gold
“Oh Baby” glasses and “Daddy-to-be” sashes. Daley, 23,
captioned the photo, “Surprise baby shower.”
Black, 43, captioned a photo of the
couple posing in front of a buffet table “DADS to be #BabyShower.”
The couple has faced criticism for
their decision to use a surrogate.
In a recent interview with The
Times, Daley said that he doesn't care what critics think.
(Related: Tom
Daley “Doesn't Care” what critics say about parenthood with
husband Dustin Lance Black.)