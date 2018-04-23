British diver Tom Daley and U.S. screenwriter Dustin Lance Black threw a “surprise” baby shower this week.

The married couple announced on Valentine's Day that they were having a baby via surrogate. Daley later said that they were “gonna have a little boy.”

The couple shared images from the party on Instagram.

In one photo the men are wearing gold “Oh Baby” glasses and “Daddy-to-be” sashes. Daley, 23, captioned the photo, “Surprise baby shower.”

Black, 43, captioned a photo of the couple posing in front of a buffet table “DADS to be #BabyShower.”

The couple has faced criticism for their decision to use a surrogate.

In a recent interview with The Times, Daley said that he doesn't care what critics think.

