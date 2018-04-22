The Trump administration is working on
a plan to cut health care protections for transgender people.
According to The
New York Times, the administration's plan is in response to a
legal challenge to the Obama-era rule that prevents doctors,
hospitals and insurance companies from discriminating against
transgender people. It translates the Affordable Care Act's (also
known as Obamacare) prohibition on sex discrimination to include
discrimination based on “gender identity” and sex “stereotyping.”
Prior to the rule, many insurers denied
coverage for health services related to a person transitioning from
one gender to another.
The lawsuit was filed in Texas by eight
states and a network of Roman Catholic hospitals.
Judge Reed O'Connor found that
“Congress did not understand 'sex' to include 'gender identity'”
in passing the Affordable Care Act.
The Times reported that the
White House has confirmed that it's reviewing a proposed rule on
“nondiscrimination in health programs” to comply with the judge's
order.
Jocelyn Samuels, who helped craft the
rule under the Obama administration, said that rescinding the rule
would have consequences for the entire LGBT community.
“If the Trump administration rescinds
the protections against sex stereotyping and gender identity
discrimination, the effect will be potentially devastating not just
for the trans community, but for any other patients who are
gender-nonconforming, including lesbian and gay individuals,”
Samuels said.