Sarah Jessica Parker says she's “excited” about Cynthia Nixon's run for governor of New York.

In March, Nixon announced she's challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination.

Speaking Friday from the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her latest film Blue Night, Parker said that Nixon has been “great for the conversation.”

“I'm excited about her candidacy,” Parker told the AP. “I'm proud of her. She loves this city. She's born and raised here. I think a lot of people are excited and enthusiastically supporting her. And I think she's been great for the conversation.”

Parker and Nixon are best known for their roles on HBO's dramedy Sex and the City.

Nixon, who identifies as bisexual, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni. She is outspoken on LGBT rights and public education funding. She is also an outspoken critic of Cuomo's policies on taxation and has accused him of giving “massive tax breaks to corporations.”

