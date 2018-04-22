Sarah Jessica Parker says she's
“excited” about Cynthia Nixon's run for governor of New York.
In March, Nixon announced she's
challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic
nomination.
Speaking Friday from the Tribeca Film
Festival for the premiere of her latest film Blue Night,
Parker said that Nixon has been “great for the conversation.”
“I'm excited about her candidacy,”
Parker
told the AP. “I'm proud of her. She loves this city. She's
born and raised here. I think a lot of people are excited and
enthusiastically supporting her. And I think she's been great for
the conversation.”
Parker and Nixon are best
known for their roles on HBO's dramedy Sex and the City.
Nixon, who identifies as
bisexual, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni.
She is outspoken on LGBT rights and public education funding. She
is also an outspoken critic of Cuomo's policies on taxation and has
accused him of giving “massive tax breaks to corporations.”
