Kevin McHale, the 29-year-old actor
best known for playing Artie Abrams on the Fox musical-comedy Glee,
has come out gay.
McHale appeared to be moved by the
release of Ariana Grande's new single “No Tears Left to Cry.”
The track, released Thursday, includes
a touching tribute to Manchester, England, where nearly two dozen
people died last year in a terrorist attack on a concert venue
following a performance by Grande.
“#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me
and I ACCEPT,” McHale tweeted. “Ty @ArianaGrande.”
In a separate tweet, he added, “I'd
like to request a remix with @JanetJackson.”
Earlier this year, McHale hinted that
he was in a relationship with actor Austin McKenzie (When we Rise)
by posting photos of himself holding hands with someone who turned
out to be McKenzie in a subsequent photo of the pair cuddling.
McHale has been outspoken in his
support for LGBT rights, including marriage equality.