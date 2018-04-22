Kevin McHale, the 29-year-old actor best known for playing Artie Abrams on the Fox musical-comedy Glee, has come out gay.

McHale appeared to be moved by the release of Ariana Grande's new single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

The track, released Thursday, includes a touching tribute to Manchester, England, where nearly two dozen people died last year in a terrorist attack on a concert venue following a performance by Grande.

“#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT,” McHale tweeted. “Ty @ArianaGrande.”

In a separate tweet, he added, “I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson.”

Earlier this year, McHale hinted that he was in a relationship with actor Austin McKenzie (When we Rise) by posting photos of himself holding hands with someone who turned out to be McKenzie in a subsequent photo of the pair cuddling.

McHale has been outspoken in his support for LGBT rights, including marriage equality.