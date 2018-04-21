Pennsylvania Democrats have criticized a Republican representative's social media rant against “liberal loser Democrat legislators” who sit on the House State Government Committee he chairs.

Pennsylvania State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, posted the comments Friday on Facebook.

In his post, Metcalfe lambasted Democratic Rep. Chris Rabb, denying accusations made by Rabb that he threatened him after a committee meeting last week.

“Another lying Philadelphia Liberal Democrat Legislator attacking me this week with the help of the media!” he wrote. “Another Democrat playing the victim while he is actually the perpetrator! After a committee meeting last week Philadelphia Representative Rabb approached me and launched into a profanity laced disrespectful tirade. A week later he wrote a letter making false accusations that I threatened him and based it on me possibly being armed because of my support for the 2nd Amendment!”

Metcalfe went on to complain about “loser Democrat legislators” who sit on his committee, including Rep. Brian Sims, the Legislature's only openly gay lawmaker. Sims denies accusations that he failed to properly report speaking fees and travel costs for which he's been reimbursed while in office.

“There is a pattern to the attacks that have been made against me by liberal loser Democrat legislators on my committee. Former Rep Leslie Acosta who lied about me is now convict Acosta, lying homosexual Rep Brian Sims has been under an ethics investigation, then there is constant touchy-feely Rep Matt Bradford who has touched me over 40 times in what many observers have said is an attempt to provoke me!” Metcalfe wrote. “When they oppose us on my committee, they lose every vote and we win every vote! I block all substantive Democrat legislation sent to my committee and advance good Republican legislation! Liberals continue their lying attacks in an attempt to stop my work in defense of taxpayers and our liberty!”

Sims fired back on Twitter, calling on Metcalfe to “grow up.”

“You're a gaslighter who threatens people and then backs down and claims victimhood when you're called out,” Sims messaged. “It's the ultimate sign of intellectual dishonesty. Grow up and at least have the courage of your broken convictions.”

Sincer é Harris, executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, went further, calling Metcalfe a “disgusting human being.”

“ Metcalfe’s racist and homophobic outbursts and blatant admission that he blocks legislation from advancing for the sole reason that it is sponsored by Democrats is why Pennsylvanians distrust Harrisburg. Not only is he a disgusting human being, he is incredibly unfit to run the House’s State Government Committee and Mike Turzai must revoke his chairmanship immediately,” Harris wrote.

Democrats also called on Metcalfe to resign in December after he lambasted Rep. Matt Bradford for touching him lightly during a committee meeting. “I don't like men as you might,” Metcalfe told Bradford, who is married to a woman.