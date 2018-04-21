Pennsylvania Democrats have criticized
a Republican representative's social media rant against “liberal
loser Democrat legislators” who sit on the House State Government
Committee he chairs.
Pennsylvania State Representative Daryl
Metcalfe, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, posted the comments Friday
on Facebook.
In his post, Metcalfe lambasted
Democratic Rep. Chris Rabb, denying accusations made by Rabb that he
threatened him after a committee meeting last week.
“Another lying Philadelphia Liberal
Democrat Legislator attacking me this week with the help of the
media!” he wrote. “Another Democrat playing the victim while he
is actually the perpetrator! After a committee meeting last week
Philadelphia Representative Rabb approached me and launched into a
profanity laced disrespectful tirade. A week later he wrote a letter
making false accusations that I threatened him and based it on me
possibly being armed because of my support for the 2nd Amendment!”
Metcalfe went on to complain about
“loser Democrat legislators” who sit on his committee, including
Rep. Brian Sims, the Legislature's only openly gay lawmaker. Sims
denies accusations that he failed to properly report speaking fees
and travel costs for which he's been reimbursed while in office.
“There is a pattern to the attacks
that have been made against me by liberal loser Democrat legislators
on my committee. Former Rep Leslie Acosta who lied about me is now
convict Acosta, lying homosexual Rep Brian Sims has been under an
ethics investigation, then there is constant touchy-feely Rep Matt
Bradford who has touched me over 40 times in what many observers have
said is an attempt to provoke me!” Metcalfe wrote. “When they
oppose us on my committee, they lose every vote and we win every
vote! I block all substantive Democrat legislation sent to my
committee and advance good Republican legislation! Liberals continue
their lying attacks in an attempt to stop my work in defense of
taxpayers and our liberty!”
Sims fired back on Twitter, calling on
Metcalfe to “grow up.”
“You're a gaslighter who threatens
people and then backs down and claims victimhood when you're called
out,” Sims messaged. “It's the ultimate sign of intellectual
dishonesty. Grow up and at least have the courage of your broken
convictions.”
Sinceré
Harris, executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, went
further, calling Metcalfe a “disgusting human being.”
“Metcalfe’s
racist and homophobic outbursts and blatant admission that he blocks
legislation from advancing for the sole reason that it is sponsored
by Democrats is why Pennsylvanians distrust Harrisburg. Not only is
he a disgusting human being, he is incredibly unfit to run the
House’s State Government Committee and Mike Turzai must revoke his
chairmanship immediately,” Harris wrote.
Democrats
also called on Metcalfe to resign in December after he lambasted Rep.
Matt Bradford for touching him lightly during a committee meeting.
“I don't like men as you might,” Metcalfe told Bradford, who is
married to a woman.
(Related:
PA
Gov. Tom Wolf criticizes Rep. Daryl Metcalfe's homophobic remarks.)