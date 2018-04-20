The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday again passed a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

The bill is identical to the one that died in the House in January after clearing the Senate. In February, the House approved a slightly different version. The legislation now heads to conference committee to reconcile differences in the bills. Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, has said that he supports such a ban.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.

“No child should be put through the dangerous and inhumane practice of conversion therapy,” said HRC Legislative Counsel Xavier Persad. “This abusive practice has no basis in science and is uniformly rejected by every major mental health organization in the country. It is time for New Hampshire to join the growing number of states enacting laws to protect LGBTQ youth from so-called conversion therapy. We urge state legislators to quickly send the bill to Governor Sununu’s desk.”

Similar legislation has been enacted in Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida. Late last month, Milwaukee became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.

California is considering a bill that would ban the selling or advertising of such therapies. The bill cleared the Assembly on Thursday.