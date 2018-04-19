Appearing Tuesday on Ellen DeGeneres'
daytime talk show, actress Samira Wiley praised DeGeneres as the
“Lord of the Lesbians.”
Wiley made her first appearance on The
Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the upcoming second season of
Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. Wiley plays a lesbian forced into
prostitution by a fundamentalist government on the series.
Wiley explained that she and DeGeneres
had met briefly.
“I met you really briefly one time,”
she said. “I know you don't remember, because you're Ellen, but it
meant a lot to me, because you're lord of the lesbians.”
When DeGeneres asked where they met,
Wiley answered: “Probably at a lesbian event. I go to those
sometimes. I see you at those.”
Wiley also talked about how she
celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her wife, Lauren
Morelli, at Disneyland, and her 31st birthday at Dave &
Buster's.