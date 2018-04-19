Appearing Tuesday on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, actress Samira Wiley praised DeGeneres as the “Lord of the Lesbians.”

Wiley made her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the upcoming second season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. Wiley plays a lesbian forced into prostitution by a fundamentalist government on the series.

Wiley explained that she and DeGeneres had met briefly.

“I met you really briefly one time,” she said. “I know you don't remember, because you're Ellen, but it meant a lot to me, because you're lord of the lesbians.”

When DeGeneres asked where they met, Wiley answered: “Probably at a lesbian event. I go to those sometimes. I see you at those.”

Wiley also talked about how she celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her wife, Lauren Morelli, at Disneyland, and her 31st birthday at Dave & Buster's.