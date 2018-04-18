British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday apologized for colonial-era laws criminalizing consensual same-sex relations.

The British government introduced the laws in the Commonwealth's 53 countries. More than half of those nations have yet to repeal such laws.

“Discriminatory laws made many years ago continue to affect the lives of many people, criminalizing same-sex relations and failing to protect women and girls,” she said in a speech at a Commonwealth summit held in London.

“I am all too aware that these laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. As the U.K.’s prime minister, I deeply regret both the fact that such laws were introduced and the legacy of discrimination, violence and even death that persists today.”

May said that while some progress had been made, “there remains much to do. Nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love.”

“The UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible, because the world has changed,” May added.

The acknowledgment comes just days after out British diver Tom Daley called on Commonwealth nations to do away with such laws.