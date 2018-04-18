British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday
apologized for colonial-era laws criminalizing consensual same-sex
relations.
The British government introduced the
laws in the Commonwealth's 53 countries. More than half of those
nations have yet to repeal such laws.
“Discriminatory laws made many years
ago continue to affect the lives of many people, criminalizing
same-sex relations and failing to protect women and girls,” she
said in a speech at a Commonwealth summit held in London.
“I am all too aware that these laws
were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and
they are wrong now. As the U.K.’s prime minister, I deeply regret
both the fact that such laws were introduced and the legacy of
discrimination, violence and even death that persists today.”
May said that while some progress had
been made, “there remains much to do. Nobody should face
discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they
love.”
“The UK stands ready to support any
Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes
such discrimination possible, because the world has changed,” May
added.
The acknowledgment comes just days
after out
British diver Tom Daley called on Commonwealth nations to do away
with such laws.