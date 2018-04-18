Toronto authorities on Monday charged a
landscaper accused of killing seven men with an eighth murder.
According to The
Guardian, Bruce McArthur, 66, has been charged with
first-degree murder in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, a
37-year-old Sri Lankan man who had not been reported missing.
Toronto police spokesman Hank Idsinga
said that Kanagaratnam's remains were found at a property McArthur
used as storage for his business. Idsinga previously said that
police found the remains of the other men “hidden in the bottom of
[large] planters” at the home.
Police believe that Kanagaratham was
killed in late 2015. They have yet to find links between the victim
and Toronto's “Gay Village.”
Police believe McArthur met his victims
in the Gay Village and on gay dating apps.
Idsinga added that police plan on
searching 75 more properties linked to McArthur.