Toronto authorities on Monday charged a landscaper accused of killing seven men with an eighth murder.

According to The Guardian, Bruce McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, a 37-year-old Sri Lankan man who had not been reported missing.

Toronto police spokesman Hank Idsinga said that Kanagaratnam's remains were found at a property McArthur used as storage for his business. Idsinga previously said that police found the remains of the other men “hidden in the bottom of [large] planters” at the home.

Police believe that Kanagaratham was killed in late 2015. They have yet to find links between the victim and Toronto's “Gay Village.”

Police believe McArthur met his victims in the Gay Village and on gay dating apps.

Idsinga added that police plan on searching 75 more properties linked to McArthur.