In a YouTube video posted Monday,
British actor and model Zander Hodgson talked publicly for the first
time about his sexuality.
In
a 10-minute video, Hodgson explained that he had wanted to
discuss the subject with his fans for a while.
“I brought you guys here to talk
about something really important to me,” he said in the video
titled “Zander's IMPORTANT MESSAGE.”
“It's been something that I've wanted
to share with everyone for a while now, but it's been one thing after
the other that has got in the way of me being able to speak up about
it.”
"This is something that I thought
was important to do for my own growth, for myself, to be unashamed,
to connect to others, to connect to you more.”
“I wanted to tell everyone that I am
gay, and although that doesn't change anything for me, and hopefully
not for you, I just thought it was a really important thing to share
with everyone,” he said.
Hodgson, who played a gay hustler in an
episode of Showtime's Ray Donovan, is best known for his
appearances on British series such as Eastenders and
Shameless.
The 27-year-old added that he wanted to
come out to let kids who are being bullied or are struggling with their
sexuality know that they are not alone.
More than 92,600 people follow Hodgson
on Instragram.