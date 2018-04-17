Two studies released this week show that LGBT youth are at greater risk for depression and suicidal thoughts than their peers.

Both studies were published in the May edition of Pediatrics.

More than 1,300 transgender and gender nonconforming youth participated in a study conducted by Kaiser Permanente.

Researchers found high rates (15%) of attention deficit disorder among the participants. Forty-nine percent of transgender females and 62 percent of transgender males reported bouts of depression. Participants also reported anxiety, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts at higher than normal rates.

The second study was conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and included 2,400 participants aged 17 to 21 who self-identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or questioning.

About 32 percent of the participants said that they had been cyberbullied and almost 40 percent reported “low satisfaction” family relationships.

Jeremy Luk of the NIH said that the research shows that addressing such issues early is critical.

“Without appropriate screening and intervention, these disparities may likely persist into young adulthood,” he told Philly.com.