Former Miss America Deidre Downs Gunn
married girlfriend Abbott Jones on Saturday.
According to PEOPLE, around 200
guests attended the wedding, which took place at the Birmingham,
Alabama Museum of Art.
“Saying our vows in front of our
family and friends and making that commitment to the love of my life
was the most meaningful part of the day for me,” Downs
Gunn said.
Downs Gunn won the Miss America title
in 2005. She has a medical degree from the University of Alabama
School of Medicine in Birmingham. Jones is an attorney and writer.
The women said it was love at first sight when they met early last
year.
Downs Gunn proposed to Jones on
Christmas. Later, Jones proposed to her girlfriend after seeking
Downs Gunn's son's approval.
“We both want to live our intention,
chase our passions and do good in the world,” Jones said. “Deidre
is more pure of heart and sensible. I'm more the risk taker, so we
balance each other out.”