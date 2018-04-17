Former Miss America Deidre Downs Gunn married girlfriend Abbott Jones on Saturday.

According to PEOPLE, around 200 guests attended the wedding, which took place at the Birmingham, Alabama Museum of Art.

“Saying our vows in front of our family and friends and making that commitment to the love of my life was the most meaningful part of the day for me,” Downs Gunn said.

Downs Gunn won the Miss America title in 2005. She has a medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham. Jones is an attorney and writer. The women said it was love at first sight when they met early last year.

Downs Gunn proposed to Jones on Christmas. Later, Jones proposed to her girlfriend after seeking Downs Gunn's son's approval.

“We both want to live our intention, chase our passions and do good in the world,” Jones said. “Deidre is more pure of heart and sensible. I'm more the risk taker, so we balance each other out.”