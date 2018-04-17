The sitcom Take My Wife starring real life couple Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher has been acquired by Starz.

Now in its second season, Take My Wife follows the couple as they share their lives as stand up comics.

The comedy was left without a home last year after Seeso, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming comedy channel, announced the shutdown of its service.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Take My Wife and other Seeso content acquired in a licensing agreement will launch May 1 on the Starz app and on-demand service.

“We are excited to address the uncertain fate of several Seeso series, including the beloved Take My Wife series, by providing a new home for these programs and their fans at Starz,” said C. Brett Marottoli, head of program acquisitions at Starz. “These comedies align strategically with many Starz Original series and will appeal to our audiences as we continue featuring more diverse casts and storylines across the Starz platforms.”