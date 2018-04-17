The sitcom Take My Wife starring
real life couple Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher has been acquired
by Starz.
Now in its second season, Take My
Wife follows the couple as they share their lives as stand up
comics.
The comedy was left without a home last
year after Seeso, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming comedy channel,
announced the shutdown of its service.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, Take My Wife and other Seeso content acquired
in a licensing agreement will launch May 1 on the Starz app and
on-demand service.
“We are excited to address the
uncertain fate of several Seeso series, including the beloved Take
My Wife series, by providing a new home for these programs and
their fans at Starz,” said C. Brett Marottoli, head of program
acquisitions at Starz. “These comedies align strategically with
many Starz Original series and will appeal to our audiences as we
continue featuring more diverse casts and storylines across the Starz
platforms.”