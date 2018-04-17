Australian rugby star Israel Folau has
defended anti-gay comments he made on Instagram.
Folau plays for Australian rugby team
the Wallabies.
The 29-year-old Folau, a devout
Christian who regularly posts religious messages, posted a meme
earlier this month on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower
asked, “What was God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied:
“HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”
According to the BBC, Folau has since
deleted the comment.
Rugby Australia reportedly discussed
the incident with Folau, but no action was taken.
In
an op-ed this week, Folau wrote that he was only speaking “from
the heart.”
"I was asked a question by
somebody about what God's plan is for gay people,” Folau said.
"My response to the question is
what I believe God's plan is for all sinners, according to my
understanding of my Bible teachings, specifically 1 Corinthians 6:
9-10, 'Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the
kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor
idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor
thieves, nor the greedy, nor the drunkards, nor revilers, nor
swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.'”
“I do not know the person who asked
the question, but that didn't matter. I believed he was looking for
guidance and I answered him honestly and from the heart. I know a lot
of people will find that difficult to understand, but I believe the
Bible is the truth and sometimes the truth can be difficult to hear,”
he added.
Folau is Australia's highest paid rugby
player.