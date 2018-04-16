Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, real name Tom Neuwirth, has come out HIV positive.

The 29-year-old singer and drag performer made the announcement in an Instagram post.

She said that she was making her status public after an ex-boyfriend threatened to publicly out her.

“I will not give anyone the right to frighten me and influence my life,” she wrote.

“Coming out is better that being outed by a third party.”

Wurst added that she has been positive for “several years” and that her viral load is undetectable.

“I hope to give others courage and to take another step against the stigmatization of people who, through their own behavior or that of others, have become infected with HIV,” she said.

She added that she kept her status private because it is only relevant to sexual partners.

Wurst won the 2014 Eurovision competition with the ballad Rise Like a Phoenix.