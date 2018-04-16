Steve Grand, Morgana Love and Lorena
Herrera are among the artists performing at Vallarta Pride, Puerto
Vallarta's annual LGBT Pride celebration.
Vallarta
Pride takes place from May 20 to 27.
The event's annual parade will take
place on Thursday, May 24. It will flow from the Hotel Sheraton
Buganvillas to Lazaro Cardenas Street, where a massive block party
with go-go dancers and fireworks will be held.
Mexican actress and singer Lorena
Herrera will helm the parade as this year's grand marshal.
She is also the star of Vallarta
Pride's free concert on Friday, May 25 at Teatro Vallarta. Also
performing will be transgender Mexican singer Morgana Love and
country singer Steve Grand.
The 28-year-old Grand, who came out gay
at 19, became an instant YouTube celebrity when he released his
gay-themed All-American Boy video in 2013. He financed his
debut album, All-American Boy, through a Kickstarter campaign.