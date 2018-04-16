Steve Grand, Morgana Love and Lorena Herrera are among the artists performing at Vallarta Pride, Puerto Vallarta's annual LGBT Pride celebration.

Vallarta Pride takes place from May 20 to 27.

The event's annual parade will take place on Thursday, May 24. It will flow from the Hotel Sheraton Buganvillas to Lazaro Cardenas Street, where a massive block party with go-go dancers and fireworks will be held.

Mexican actress and singer Lorena Herrera will helm the parade as this year's grand marshal.

She is also the star of Vallarta Pride's free concert on Friday, May 25 at Teatro Vallarta. Also performing will be transgender Mexican singer Morgana Love and country singer Steve Grand.

The 28-year-old Grand, who came out gay at 19, became an instant YouTube celebrity when he released his gay-themed All-American Boy video in 2013. He financed his debut album, All-American Boy, through a Kickstarter campaign.