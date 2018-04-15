The High Court of Trinidad and Tobago has ruled that sections of the country's penal code that criminalize consensual same-sex activity are unconstitutional.

“The court declares that sections 13 and 16 of the [Sexual Offences Act] are unconstitutional, illegal, null, void, invalid and of no effect to the extent that these laws criminalise any acts constituting consensual sexual conduct between adults,” judge Devindra Rampersad wrote.

The Sexual Offences Act, a holdover from British colonial rule, prohibits “buggery” and “serious indecency” between two men in the Caribbean nation. Violators face up to 25 years in prison.

A final decision on how to deal with the laws is expected in July, The Guardian reported.

In 2017, Jason Jones, an LGBT activist who lives in Britain but was born in Trinidad and Tobago, challenged the law.

The Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation (CAISO) cheered the ruling, but said that it expects the government will appeal the decision. It also advocates for laws that protect the LGBT community.

“The Bill of Rights says everyone should be protected; that's what we would like to happen,” CAISO Director Colin Robinson told Trinidad and Tobago Newsday. “We have dignity and this is our nation, and we are totally willing to share it with other groups, but they have to share it with us, and parliament needs to protect us.”