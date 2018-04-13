Out television personality Andy Cohen
said Thursday that his search for love is being hindered by a gay
dating app that keeps removing his profile.
The 49-year-old Cohen recently
confirmed that his relationship with Brazilian Harvard University
grad student Clifton Dassuncao had ended. The pair, who kept their
romance low-key, were photographed once while vacationing together in
2016.
Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime
talk show, Cohen said that one app has accused him of “impersonating”
himself.
“I am on Tinder and there is a gay
dating app that I'm on that I keep getting kicked off because they
think I'm impersonating Andy Cohen,” he
said. “And they're like, 'Your photos don't meet our
guidelines.' I'm like, 'No, it is me!'”
Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch
What Happens Live and Fox's Love Connection, added that
being single was a “good thing.”
“You know what, every day that I'm
alive is a great thing. And yeah … it's fun, yeah,” Cohen said.