In accepting an award on Thursday, singer-actress Britney Spears thanked the LGBT community for its unconditional love.

GLAAD honored Spears with its Vanguard Award, which is “presented to artists and media professionals who, through their work, have increased the visibility and understanding of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community,” at its 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

In presenting the award, out singer Ricky Martin said that Spears “fights for acceptance in her own way.”

“We must all find our own ways to fight against injustice. Whether it's direct at us, LGBTQ people, at immigrants, or at my fellow Puerto Ricans who are still without food, water and power,” Martin told the crowd. “Our ally, Britney Spears, she fights for acceptance in her own way.”

In accepting her award, Spears thanked the LGBT community for its unconditional love.

“I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what's normal. And to be different is unusual or seen as strange. But to be accepted unconditionally, and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing. Events like this, the one we are attending here tonight, show the world that we are not alone. We can all join hands together here and know that we are all beautiful. And we can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation. Being a mother has shown me what it means to love unconditionally. And you all in this room have shown me throughout my career what it means to be loved unconditionally,” she said.