During his Senate confirmation hearing
on Thursday, Mike Pompeo refused to answer whether he believes being
gay is a “perversion.”
President Trump last month nominated
Pompeo to serve as Secretary of State, succeeding Rex Tillerson, whom
Trump fired.
Previous to serving as director of the
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Pompeo served six years in the
U.S. House as a Republican from Kansas. During this time, Pompeo
co-sponsored bills that would allow states not to recognize marriage
equality and allow organizations and businesses to discriminate
against LGBT people. He also opposed repeal of Don't Ask, Don't
Tell, the military policy which prohibited gay troops from serving
openly.
Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from
New Jersey, asked Pompeo about his previous comments on LGBT rights,
particularly one statement in which he suggested that being gay is a
“perversion.”
“Is being gay a perversion?” Booker
asked.
“Senator, when I was a politician, I
had a very clear view on whether it was appropriate for two same-sex
persons to marry. I stand by that,” Pompeo replied, referring to
his opposition to same-sex marriage.
“So, you do not believe that it's
appropriate for two gay people to marry?”
“Senator, I continue to hold that
view,” Pompeo answered.
Booker pushed Pompeo for a “yes” or
“no” answer to his question, but Pompeo refused, saying only that
he respects all individuals regardless of sexual orientation.
Chad Griffin, president of the Human
Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate,
told The Washington Post that Pompeo's opposition to LGBT
rights makes him unfit to serve as America's top diplomat.
“Mike Pompeo’s long-standing
opposition to LGBTQ equality makes him a reckless choice to lead our
nation’s diplomatic efforts,” Griffin
said. “The decision to nominate anti-LGBTQ Mike Pompeo could
have serious consequences for the United States and LGBTQ people
around the globe. The State Department has a crucial role to play in
advancing human rights – a role which was already rapidly declining
under [Rex] Tillerson. This decision has the potential to make a dire
situation even worse. Pompeo does not deserve to be confirmed.”