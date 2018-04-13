FX announced this week that its upcoming dance musical series Pose would premiere on Sunday, June 3.

Ryan Murphy created the series with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include Glee, Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror Story.

Pose will feature television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX.

The show's five transgender characters will be played by transgender actors. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series also features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, James Van Der Beek, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard and Dyllon Burnside.

FX description of the show: “Set in the 1980s, Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene. Evan Peters and Kate Mara play New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s.”