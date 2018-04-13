FX announced this week that its
upcoming dance musical series Pose would premiere on Sunday,
June 3.
Ryan Murphy created the series with
Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include
Glee, Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and
American Horror Story.
Pose will feature television's
largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the
largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX.
The show's five transgender characters
will be played by transgender actors. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya
Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series
also features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, James Van Der Beek,
Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard and Dyllon Burnside.
FX description of the show: “Set in
the 1980s, Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments
of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of
the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary
scene. Evan Peters and Kate Mara play New Jersey couple Stan and
Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City
in the 1980s.”